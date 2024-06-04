Govt urged to present ‘farmer-friendly’ budget

LAHORE: Stakeholders in the agricultural sector have urged the government to make the upcoming budget “farmer-friendly” by incentivize growers and avoiding any new taxes on agricultural inputs. This approach would help increase production to meet the needs of the growing population and generate a surplus for export.

Pakistan Hi-Tech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik, speaking to the Business Recorder, mentioned rumours that the government intended to impose sales tax on pesticides, seeds, and other inputs. He urged the federal finance Minister to reconsider such plans, as they would negatively impact farmers and agriculture.

He said he had conveyed reservations about the seed industry personally to the Finance Minister at a recent pre-budget seminar hosted by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI).

Aamer Hayat Bhandara, a progressive farmer and co-founder of Agriculture Republic, stated that Pakistani farmers have faced significant challenges in recent months due to expensive agricultural inputs.

He noted that farmers are already burdened by the high costs of fertilizers, pesticides, electricity, and other inputs. Bhandara called for a budget that eases the prices of fertilizers, electricity, diesel, and seeds and introduces new production technologies.

He emphasized that the impact of climate change on agriculture necessitates government efforts to modernize agricultural production technology. New machines and techniques should be introduced to tackle climate change’s effects, ensure increased production and generate a surplus for export.

The Chief Organizer of the Kissan Board Pakistan, Chaudhry Akhtar Farooq Mayo, stressed the importance of providing relief to farmers. He advocated for a tax-free budget for farming, including tax exemptions for necessary machinery and inputs such as fertilizers and pesticides. Mayo observed that such measures would help increase the per-acre yield of various crops. He urged the government to move beyond lip service and ensure a genuinely tax-free budget for growers.

