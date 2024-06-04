Jun 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-04

HK stocks end higher, benchmark posts best day in 3 weeks

Reuters Published 04 Jun, 2024 06:28am

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong stocks finished higher on Monday, with the benchmark Hang Seng index recording its best day in more than three weeks, lifted by market prospects of a rate cut in Europe. Mainland China shares eased despite upbeat manufacturing data.

Gains in the Hong Kong market were also tracking regional markets as sentiment was improved as the European Central Bank (ECB) is considered almost certain to trim rates by a quarter point to 3.75% on Thursday, the first time in history it would have eased ahead of the US Federal Reserve.

In China, a private survey showed that manufacturing activity in May grew at the fastest pace in about two years with strong production and new orders.

At the market close, the benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 323.43 points or 1.79% at 18,403.04 points, booking the biggest daily rise in percentage terms since May 10. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 2.18% to 6,531.99 points.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.5%, while the IT sector rose 3.16%, the financial sector ended 0.82% higher and the property sector rose 1.34%. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.27% at 3,078.49 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.25% at 3,588.75 points.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.61% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.795%.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.9%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 1.13%.

The yuan was quoted at 7.2461 per US dollar at 0809 GMT, 0.05% weaker than the previous close of 7.2425.

index Hang Seng HK stocks ECB)

Comments

200 characters

HK stocks end higher, benchmark posts best day in 3 weeks

SBP likely to lower policy rate: S&P GMI

Final date for federal budget yet to be decided

FBR digitalisation: Aurangzeb discusses ‘quick wins’ with McKinsey head

Inflation slows to 11.8pc in May, lowest in 30 months

Reserved seats allocation case: In every period parties have been victimised: Justice Minallah

Demand of CJP’s recusal: PBC, SCBA denounce political party’s statement

Chinese IPPs step up pressure for payment of dues

Sinopec not interested in refinery project

Business confidence improves by 4pc: OICCI survey

April FCA: KE seeks provisional adjustment

Read more stories