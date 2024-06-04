Islamabad to have e-buses very soon

ISLAMABAD: Electric buses will begin operating in Islamabad as these buses will reach Islamabad on Tuesday.

According to the Capital Development Authority (CDA), an initial fleet of 30 buses will be introduced which will operate on two routes.

The meeting, chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, revealed that an initial fleet of 30 buses will be introduced which will operate on two routes initially.

Feeder route 7 will run from the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital.

Feeder route 4 will connect PIMS to Bari Imam/Quaid-i-Azam University.

The service will be available daily from 6 am to 10 pm

