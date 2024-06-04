Jun 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Islamabad to have e-buses very soon

Nuzhat Nazar Published 04 Jun, 2024 06:28am

ISLAMABAD: Electric buses will begin operating in Islamabad as these buses will reach Islamabad on Tuesday.

According to the Capital Development Authority (CDA), an initial fleet of 30 buses will be introduced which will operate on two routes.

The meeting, chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, revealed that an initial fleet of 30 buses will be introduced which will operate on two routes initially.

Feeder route 7 will run from the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital.

Feeder route 4 will connect PIMS to Bari Imam/Quaid-i-Azam University.

The service will be available daily from 6 am to 10 pm

