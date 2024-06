BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday, dragged by losses in financial and industrial stocks. The CSE All Share index settled down 0.52% at 12,106.49. 12,106.49 PLC and Richard Pieris & Company PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 1% and 4.8%, respectively.

Sri Lanka’s key inflation rate fell to 0.9% in May year-on-year from 1.5% in April, the statistics department said on Friday.