QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti’s plane narrowly escaped an accident during the journey from Quetta to Islamabad as one of the plane’s engines caught fire.

The pilot skillfully landed the plane safely at Islamabad Airport. The Chief Minister was travelling from Quetta to Islamabad along with his staff on Saturday. Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, his staff, and the flight crew were safe.