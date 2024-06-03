Jun 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-03

Solarising public- sector buildings: Sindh, World Bank implementing programme

PPI Published 03 Jun, 2024 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: Sindh government in collaboration with World Bank is implementing a comprehensive program to solarise public sector buildings.

In this connection, a meeting was held between Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and World Bank Technical Mission in Karachi, according to a statement issued Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Energy Minister said in the first phase of solarization twenty-one point seven Mega Watt of electricity is being provided through the solar panels to thirty-four public sector buildings.

Nasir Shah said the pace of the solar project was being monitored on a daily basis.

World Bank Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Sindh Government solarization solarise public sector buildings

Comments

200 characters

Solarising public- sector buildings: Sindh, World Bank implementing programme

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

FBR to upgrade IT infrastructure through World Bank lending

KPCL approaches Nepra to get its indexations approved

Prime Minister’s functions: PMO issues guidelines for invited foreign guests

PM to visit China on 4th

Maldives to ban Israelis to protest Gaza war

China lands on moon’s far side in historic sample-retrieval mission

Investors flock to Aramco share sale that could raise $13bn

Cathay Pacific looking to add more Belt and Road destinations: CEO

Chile joins S African case against Israel at top UN court

Read more stories