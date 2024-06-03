Solarising public- sector buildings: Sindh, World Bank implementing programme

ISLAMABAD: Sindh government in collaboration with World Bank is implementing a comprehensive program to solarise public sector buildings.

In this connection, a meeting was held between Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and World Bank Technical Mission in Karachi, according to a statement issued Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Energy Minister said in the first phase of solarization twenty-one point seven Mega Watt of electricity is being provided through the solar panels to thirty-four public sector buildings.

Nasir Shah said the pace of the solar project was being monitored on a daily basis.