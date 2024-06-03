Fowzia meets Aafia in US jail

TEXAS: Aafia Movement spokesman Muhammad Ayub said on Sunday that finally after removal of obstructions, Dr Fowzia Siddiqui met her sister Dr Aafia Siddiqui in FMC Carswell prison of USA.

The meeting of the sisters was scheduled on 8:30 in morning; however, they met after waiting for two hours.

The jail administration had got repaired their faulty telephone and the glass wall was also cleaned and this time Dr Fowzia got a better view of her sister. The delay showed that the jail officials were preparing Aafia for the meeting.

Dr Fowzia Siddiqui talking on telephone from Texas has said that these meetings and the meetings of Aafia with local lawyers and reducing her sufferings. She said during this meeting they talked a lot about their deceased mother. Aafia Siddiqui said if there is a global award for the best mother it would certainly go to their mother.

Their mother Ismat Siddiqui before her demise would always be saddened that the rulers didn’t recognize the talent and educational achievements of Aafia.

However, Aafia sent her good wishes for all her supporters and said she always prays for them. She said that due to the prayers of the nation she is still alive but in prison. She asked them to take efforts for her early release.

However, Dr Fowzia said that the right side of the face of Aafia was not in good condition. She said seeing her sister in this condition she wept a lot. Then, both sisters remained silent for a long time.

American lawyer Clive Stafford Smith was also present during the meeting. When after the meeting he told the jail officials that his meeting with Aafia is also scheduled on the next morning they expressed their unawareness about it on which he provided them the copy of email about the scheduled meeting.