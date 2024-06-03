Jun 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Seminar held on harassment of women at workplace

Recorder Report Published 03 Jun, 2024 06:30am

KARACHI: Centre for Guidance, Career Planning and Placement of the Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organised an awareness seminar on “The Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010”.

Registrar SSUET Syed Sarfraz Ali said that the Act is a testament to our commitment to creating a safe and dignified working environment for women in Pakistan. Implantation of this act ensures women work with dignity and without fear.

The Act is a landmark legislation to secure the fundamental rights of the citizens to the dignity of a person. Harassment at the workplace is not just a violation of one’s dignity but also a barrier to women’s right to work and ability to contribute to society. We always supported gender equality and justice, he said.

Addressing the awareness session, Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment, Fauzia Waqar, said that harassment is a serious issue and due to harassment, women either leave education or service because their families cannot protect them daily. It is under the constitution to take special measures to protect women and children.

Other speakers said that harassment could happen to any gender. It is the responsibility of all of us to intervene to protect the victim and she should be encouraged to report the indecent act.

Harassment is unwanted, uninvited, and unwelcome and causes nuisance, alarm, or substantial emotional distress without any legitimate purpose. By promoting awareness and understanding of workplace harassment laws, we are actively contributing to this global mission and ensuring that our university remains a beacon of safety, respect, and dignity for all. By fostering an environment where everyone feels safe and valued, we pave the way for a more productive and harmonious academic and professional experience.

