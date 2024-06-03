Jun 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-03

Healthcare audit system demanded for govt hospitals

Recorder Report Published 03 Jun, 2024 06:30am

KARACHI: Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor said a proper healthcare audit system should be introduced in all government hospitals in Sindh to improve their healthcare delivery.

Altaf Shakoor demanded that burns centre facilities should also be provided in whole Sindh on priority basis, besides overhauling whole government healthcare facilities in Sindh province. Why burns centres facilities are not available in Sindh province saving Karachi megacity, he asked.

He said burn patients from all over the province are rushed to Karachi despite the fact that about half a dozen ‘teaching hospitals’ are working in the province outside Karachi.

He said after the recent gas cylinder blast incident in Hyderabad dozens of the patients with serious burns injuries were rushed to Karachi, despite the fact that two medical university hospitals are present in Hyderabad and Jamshoro.

He asked are the teaching hospitals in Sindh outside Karachi so substandard that they can’t treat even burns patients. He said Hyderabad is the second largest city of Sindh province and still it doesn’t have a proper functional burns treatment centre.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

healthcare Sindh province Altaf Shakoor PDP Healthcare audit system

Comments

200 characters

Healthcare audit system demanded for govt hospitals

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

FBR to upgrade IT infrastructure through World Bank lending

KPCL approaches Nepra to get its indexations approved

Prime Minister’s functions: PMO issues guidelines for invited foreign guests

PM to visit China on 4th

Maldives to ban Israelis to protest Gaza war

Chile joins S African case against Israel at top UN court

China lands on moon’s far side in historic sample-retrieval mission

Investors flock to Aramco share sale that could raise $13bn

Cathay Pacific looking to add more Belt and Road destinations: CEO

Read more stories