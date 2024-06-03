Healthcare audit system demanded for govt hospitals

KARACHI: Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor said a proper healthcare audit system should be introduced in all government hospitals in Sindh to improve their healthcare delivery.

Altaf Shakoor demanded that burns centre facilities should also be provided in whole Sindh on priority basis, besides overhauling whole government healthcare facilities in Sindh province. Why burns centres facilities are not available in Sindh province saving Karachi megacity, he asked.

He said burn patients from all over the province are rushed to Karachi despite the fact that about half a dozen ‘teaching hospitals’ are working in the province outside Karachi.

He said after the recent gas cylinder blast incident in Hyderabad dozens of the patients with serious burns injuries were rushed to Karachi, despite the fact that two medical university hospitals are present in Hyderabad and Jamshoro.

He asked are the teaching hospitals in Sindh outside Karachi so substandard that they can’t treat even burns patients. He said Hyderabad is the second largest city of Sindh province and still it doesn’t have a proper functional burns treatment centre.

