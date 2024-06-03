Jun 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Plane carrying Sindh governor makes emergency landing

NNI Published 03 Jun, 2024 06:30am

KARACHI: A plane carrying Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and his family made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Sunday after the aircraft developed a technical fault.

The Sindh governor and his family were travelling on a private airline flight going to Islamabad from Karachi but the plane developed a technical fault soon after it took off from the airport.

The captain contacted the Air Traffic Controller at the Karachi Airport and sought permission to return and land on emergency basis which was granted, said the sources, adding over 150 passengers including Sindh governor on board the flight number 670.

