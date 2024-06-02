AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
Oblique Seville sets world-leading time to beat Lyles in 100 at Kingston

AFP Published 02 Jun, 2024 10:27am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KINGSTON: Jamaica’s Oblique Seville ran the fastest 100 meters in the world this year, 9.82 seconds, to defeat reigning world champion Noah Lyles on Saturday at the Racer Grand Prix meet.

The 23-year-old shocked himself with the effort, aided by a tailwind of 0.9 m/sec, to break his prior personal best of 9.86 and dominate American star Lyles, who crossed the line next in 9.85, just off his best of 9.83.

“I feel good,” Seville said. “I’m a little surprised. It’s special to be able to run so fast without too much specific work. It shows that I can still do better.”

The Jamaican is coached by Glen Mills, former mentor of legend Usain Bolt, for whom Jamaica has been looking for an heir since his 2017 retirement.

Seville collected places of honor during the last major championships: fourth in the 4x100m relay at the Tokyo Olympics and in the 100m at the Worlds in 2022 and 2023.

His clear race allowed him to tame Lyles, to whom he gave a defiant look at the line. The two sprinters ran significantly faster than the best prior 2024 time, 9.93 by Americans Christian Miller and Kendal Williams.

Lyles won titles in the 100, 200 and 4x100 relay in last year’s Worlds at Budapest and is considered a major favorite for the Paris Olympics.

Saint Lucia athlete Julien Alfred, 22, also achieved a 2024 world-best performance in the women’s 100m in 10.78 with a 1.3 m/s wind.

Bolt desperate for impactful role in track and field

The 60m indoor world champion showed her ability to contend for gold in France.

Jamaican 19-year-old Jaydon Hibbert, the junior world record holder, soared 17.75m to win the triple jump (-0.7 m/s wind) to establish the best world mark this year.

World 60m hurdles indoor champion Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas won the 100 hurdles in 12.64 (1 m/s wind) and American Trey Cunningham took the 110m hurdles in 13.12 (0.8 m/s).

Jamaica Usain Bolt Oblique Seville Kingston Racer Grand Prix Christian Miller Jaydon Hibbert Saint Lucia

