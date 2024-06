FAISALABAD: Ministry of Energy has included all 1306 feeders in eight districts of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) region in A category and declared them load management free, Load Management is not done on any feeder included in A category said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO.

He expressed these views while addressing an emergent press conference held at FESCO Headquarters here today.

