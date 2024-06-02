Prices of kitchen items show rising trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed an increasing trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey observed a slight increase in wheat flour price, as the best quality wheat flour price in the wholesale market went up from Rs1300 to Rs1325 per 15kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs1350 per 15kg bag; normal quality wheat flour bag price went up from Rs1270 to Rs1290 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs1320 per bag.

It was further noted that the tandoor operators and bakery owners in the twin cities have started partially implementing official roti, naan, and paratha prices as tandoor owners in urban centers are selling roti at Rs20, naan at Rs25, and paratha price at Rs50, while the district administration has fixed roti price in urban areas at Rs18, in rural areas at Rs16, naan price in urban areas at Rs22, and in rural areas at Rs20. The bakery owners have also partially passed on the benefit to end consumers as large size bread is available at Rs120 against Rs130 and small size at Rs80 against Rs90.

Sugar price slightly went up from Rs6900 to Rs6950 per 50kg bag in the wholesale market, while in retail; sugar is being sold at Rs150 per kg.

Chicken prices in wholesale market went up from Rs10,400 to Rs11,200 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs310-315 per kg against Rs280-290 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs520-530 per kg against Rs500-520 per kg; egg price went down from Rs6,900 to Rs6,600 per carton, which in retail are being sold at Rs240 per dozen against Rs250 per dozen.

Mutton and beef prices remained stable as mutton is available at Rs2000 per kg, boneless beef at Rs1200 per kg, and normal beef at Rs1000 per kg.

Tea prices witnessed no changes as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2200 per 900 gram pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1800 per kg; turmeric powder is being sold at Rs800 per kg against Rs700 per kg and red chili powder at Rs550 per kg against Rs650 per kg.

The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices went down as the commodity is officially available at Rs234 per kg while in the market LPG is being sold at Rs290 per kg, which is Rs56 per kg higher than the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA)’s set price of Rs234 per kg. The OGRA has set 15kg domestic cylinder LPG price at Rs3200; while in various parts of the country it is available at Rs4500-5000 per 15kg cylinder, reflecting an overcharging of Rs1300-1800 per cylinder.

The prices of the branded spices such as Shan, National, and others witnessed no changes as a pack of 39 grams spice is available at Rs130. The price of a cooked daal plate at a normal hotel is Rs250 and a cooked vegetable plate is Rs250.

Rice prices witnessed a mixed trend in the wholesale market as the best quality basmati is available at Rs10,000, which in retail is being sold at Rs300 per kg, normal quality Basmati at Rs9000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs240 per kg, and broken Basmati price at Rs7,500 against Rs7,900 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs200 per kg against Rs225 per kg.

Ghee-cooking oil prices remained stable as B-grade ghee/oil is available at Rs5200 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs340-350 per pack, while best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda ghee are available at Rs2450 per 5kg tin and cooking oil at Rs2480 per 5-litre bottle.

Pulses’ prices witnessed an increase as best quality maash is available at Rs530 against Rs500 per kg, gram pulse at Rs250 against Rs220 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs320 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs360-560 per kg, moong at Rs300 against Rs250 per kg, and masoor at Rs280 per kg.

The survey observed that the different cigarette companies by creating an artificial shortage in the market have increased the prices of all the cigarette brands in the range of Rs20-50 per packet. According to traders, prior to federal budget, cigarette companies every year through this practice are making billions of rupees. According to traders, cigarette companies every year two months prior to budget create such a shortage.

No changes in packed milk prices were recorded as small pack of Milk Pak is available at Rs75 per pack. Fresh milk price remained stable at Rs220 per kg and yoghurt price at Rs250 per kg.

Detergents’ and bathing soaps’ prices remained stable as Safeguard family size pack is available at Rs180, Lux at Rs130 per pack, and Ariel Surf at Rs670 per kg pack.

Overall, vegetables prices witnessed an increasing trend. Ginger price went up from Rs2700 to Rs3000 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs650-700 per kg against Rs600-650 per kg; local garlic price went up from Rs1000 to Rs1500 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs350-400 against Rs230-350 per kg. Quetta garlic is stable at Rs1,500 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is available in the range of Rs350-380.

Potato prices went up from Rs200-330 to Rs250-350 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold between Rs60-90 per kg against Rs50-85 per kg, tomato prices went up from Rs130-200 per 5kg to Rs150-250 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs40-70 per kg against Rs40-56per kg, and onion prices went up from Rs200-300 to Rs250-400 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs60-90 per kg against Rs50-70 per kg.

Capsicum price went up from Rs500 to Rs1,350 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs190-230 per kg against Rs120-140 per kg, various varieties of pumpkin are available in the range of Rs330-400 against Rs230-350 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs70-110 per kg against Rs60-100 per kg; various types of tinda prices are available in the range of Rs200-1,200 against Rs170-500 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs50-180 per kg against Rs45-135 per kg; eggplant price went down from Rs430 to Rs300 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs70-75 against Rs100-110 per kg; cauliflower price went down from Rs350 to Rs300 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs75-85 against Rs85-90 per kg, and cabbage price went up from Rs100 to Rs150 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs40-45 against Rs30-35 per kg. Bitter gourd price went up from Rs275-320 to Rs375-400 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs95-110 per kg against Rs75-80 per kg, green chili are available in the range of Rs100-150 per kg against Rs55-90 per kg, lemon price went up from Rs800-900 to Rs900-1,000 per kg and cucumber price went up from Rs250 to Rs300 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs75-80 against Rs60-75 per kg.

Radish price is stable at Rs125 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs35-45 per kg; turnip price went down from Rs330 to Rs250 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs60-75 against Rs80-90 per kg, peas price is stable at Rs800-1,000 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs200-225 per kg and fresh bean price went up from Rs500 per 5kg to Rs750 which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs170-210 per kg against Rs120-130 per kg.

Fruit prices witnessed a mixed trend as Iranian Kala Killo apple is available at Re270-300 against Rs260-280 per kg, white apples are available in the range of Rs100-160 per kg against Rs110-170 per kg. Bananas’ are available in the range of Rs75-200 per dozen against Rs60-180 per dozen, guava in the range of Rs70-180 per kg against Rs80-160 per kg; various varieties of melons are available in the range of Rs45-100 against Rs60-120 per kg; various varieties of watermelons are available in the range of Rs30-45 per kg. Various varieties of peaches are being sold in the range of Rs100-220 per kg against Rs90-250 per kg. Falsa is being sold at Rs270-300 per kg against R380-450 per kg, new arrival plumps in the range of Rs170-550 per kg, cherry at Rs325-350 per packet and lokat at Rs100-200 per kg.

People from different walks of life while talking to this correspondent said that despite a significant reduction in the prices of vegetables and fruits, the retailers are not passing on the full benefit to the end consumers. They blamed that due to ineffective monitoring by commissioners, deputy commissioners (DCs), assistant commissioners (ACs), the special price control magistrates, and other relevant departments, the consumers were at the mercy of the vendors as they were free to charge their own prices of not only vegetables and fruits but of other items too. They urged the government to strictly enforce official price list daily and weekly and prepare it in consultation with the respective traders’ unions and punish the violators.

However, Business Recorder also observed a serious difference between the official prices of various items and market prices. It also observed retailers, vendors, and other sellers are not displaying official price list of household items at a prominent place and are not even providing on demand.

According to traders, over the past few years, continuous increase in fuel and utilities’ costs significantly contributed to increasing the prices. They attributed around 20 per cent increase in the prices of all the items to increase in gas and electricity bills. Traders are also forced to move up their margins to meet ever increasing expenditure from salaries to transportation costs and other miscellaneous expenses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024