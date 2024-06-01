PM will undertake visit to China from 4th: FO

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will undertake a five-day official visit to China from 4-8 June 2024 to hold discussions with the Chinese leadership to further strengthen the “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership,” upgrade China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), advance trade and investment as well as cooperation in security, defence and energy sectors.

Speaking at her weekly media briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the Prime Minister will undertake the visit at the invitation of President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang of the People’s Republic of China, The visit will have three segments. Besides Beijing, the Prime Minister will visit the cities of Xi’an and Shenzhen.

In Beijing, she stated that the Prime Minister will meet President Xi Jinping and hold delegation-level talks with Premier Li Qiang, adding that he will also hold meetings with Chairman, Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji and heads of key government departments.

She said an important aspect of the prime minister’s visit will be meetings with corporate executives of leading Chinese companies dealing in oil and gas, energy, ICT, and emerging technologies.

In Shenzhen, she added that the Prime Minister will address the Pakistan-China Business Forum with leading businesspersons, entrepreneurs, and investors from both countries. He will also visit Economic and Agricultural Zones in China, she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024