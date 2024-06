LAHORE: Imad Wasim who sustained injuries during Wednesday’s training session has been advised to take rest. While batting in the nets during Wednesday’s training session, Imad experienced discomfort in his right rib cage. He was sent for a preventative scan as advised by the PCB medical panel, a PCB spokesman, said.

Keeping the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in mind Imad will take ample rest and is expected to be fit before the start of Pakistan’s campaign.

