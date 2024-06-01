Seven killed as van plunges into gorge in Malam Jabba

SWAT: At least 7 people were killed and six others injured when a van plunged into a deep ravine near Swat’s Malam Jabba area.

According to police, the van carrying 12 staff members of a local hotel fell into a gorge while taking a sharp turn, killing seven people on the spot and critically injuring six others. After being informed, Pakistan army personnel reached the Malam Jabba spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

In a similar incident on May 29, at least 27 people had been killed after a bus overturned and fell into a ditch in Washuk, Balochistan. The accident occurred due to over speeding, said police adding that women and children were among the deceased. The ill-fated bus was travelling from Turbat to Quetta.

Soon after the incident, the rescue officials reached the site and shifted bodies and the injured to the Basima Civil Hospital. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic traffic accident in Washuk district of Balochistan.