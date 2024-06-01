SSGC severs 320 illegal connections

KARACHI: SSGC continued to demonstrate zero tolerance against gas theft incidences in its franchise provinces of Sindh and Balochistan through continuous raids in residential areas. In fresh operations, around 320 illegal domestic connections were removed in different cities and towns by the Company’s theft control teams.

In Karachi, Customer Relations' Department's theft control teams removed 233 illegal domestic underground and overhead connections in North Karachi, Gulistan-e-Johar, Nazimabad and Punjab Town in Shah Faisal Town. In majority of the pilferage cases, residents had illegally extended gas connections that were dismantled during the raids. Service lines were also killed by SSGC teams to prevent any further unauthorized use. Theft claims are being raised for the recovery of losses incurred.

In upper and lower Balochistan, crackdown against gas theft miscreants continued with removal of 70 overhead and underground illegal gas connections in Quetta, Pishin and Kuchlak regions. In some cases, fake meters were found that were also disconnected. In addition, clamps and rubber pipes used in gas theft were removed and confiscated by the theft control teams. Theft claims are also being raised.

Raids were also conducted by SSGC's theft control teams on houses involved in underground and overhead theft in Nawabshah and Larkana regions, with the removal of 17 illegal connections. Theft clamps and rubber pipes used in pilferage were removed by the reading teams. Consequently, theft claims are being raised.

In the meantime, strict monitoring and vigilance of the gas theft infested areas will be ensured to prevent repeated cases of pilferage in the residential neighbourhoods of the above-mentioned cities.

SSGC is laser focused towards controlling the menace of gas theft through regular raids and aggressive prosecution. Gas theft is one of the major reasons behind unaccounted for-Gas (UFG) or line losses being incurred by SSGC.

