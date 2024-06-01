LAHORE: Pakistan stands as a global force in chilli production, boasting 150,000 acres dedicated to chilli farming and an impressive annual yield of 143,000 tonnes stated by Moazzam Ghurki, President Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) during a think tank session held here on Friday at PCJCCI Secretariat.

He added that this production prowess places Pakistan strategically in the global chilli market. Meanwhile, China’s robust demand for dry chillies, exceeding 200,000 tons yearly, presents a lucrative avenue for Pakistan to bolster its chilli exports.

Fang Yulong, Senior Vice President highlighted that the China-Pakistan Chilli farming project, a key element of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, serves as a prime example.

Covering 16,000 acres, this initiative employs an order-based contract farming model and has significantly boosted per-acre output by training agricultural technicians, resulting in a threefold increase in production compared to traditional crops.

Col Rana Ashraf Chairman Standing Committee HR and Finance, PCJCCI underscores the advantageous position Pakistan holds with zero tariffs under the China-Pakistan FTA.

He highlights the potential for expanding chilli exports, stressing the need for innovative technology, hybrid seeds, and improved agricultural practices to enhance quality and quantity.

He also stressed upon collaborative partnerships with Chinese entities, highlighting their support in cultivation, management, and establishing a buyer network. This cooperation streamlines the supply chain, ensuring market access for Pakistani chilli exporters.

Hamza Khalid, Vice President PCJCCI highlighted the challenges persist, including reduced chilli exports due to floods and drying issues. Efforts, such as MoUs and the China-Pakistan Food Export Processing Zone, aim to address these hurdles and support the chilli industry’s growth.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI added that despite obstacles, the burgeoning collaboration between China and Pakistan in the chilli sector forecasts a prosperous future, fostering steady growth and a flourishing trade of chilli peppers between the two nations.

