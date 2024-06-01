Minister praises role of Zahid Saeed in educational services

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Sindh, Saeed Ghani, has praised Zahid Saeed for his extraordinary contributions to educating and empowering underprivileged children.

Speaking at a dinner organized by the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Saeed Ghani acknowledged that Zahid Saeed has undertaken the state's role by providing higher education to children from poor backgrounds. Saeed's efforts were recently recognized with the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan.

The event celebrated Zahid Saeed's achievements as the former President of KATI, CEO of KITE Limited, and Founder of Green Crescent Trust. Notable attendees included KATI President Johar Qandhari, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Nighat Awan, Vice President Muslim Mohamedi and various business community representatives.

Ghani emphasized Zahid Saeed's longstanding commitment, spanning 25 years, to educational and social services irrespective of political differences. He highlighted the constitutional mandate for the government to provide education, acknowledging Saeed’s significant contributions in this area.

Ghani noted that Zahid Saeed had provided valuable advice during his tenure as Education Minister, and while the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz is a significant honor, it is still insufficient recognition for his immense contributions.

KATI President Johar Qandhari lauded the institution founded by Zahid Saeed three decades ago, noting its unprecedented impact. The Green Crescent Trust (GCT) runs a network of 166 schools across Pakistan, providing education to over 32,000 students, including 15,000 girls. Qandhari highlighted that Zahid Saeed's recognition with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz is also an honor for KATI and the business community.

Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan commended Zahid Saeed's team for completing over 1,700 water and well projects in remote areas of Thar, significantly improving local living conditions.

Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya noted Saeed's active role as Former Chairman of KATI and CEO of KITE Ltd, emphasizing his contributions to education through GCT.

Zahid Saeed expressed gratitude for the recognition and recounted the journey of GCT, which began 30 years ago with a single school serving 50 children.

Today, GCT educates over 32,000 children from underprivileged families, including more than 15,000 girls. Saeed acknowledged Saeed Ghani's support in establishing GCT schools in Thar. He stressed the ongoing mission to provide education to the 26.5 million out-of-school children in Pakistan and expressed readiness to collaborate with the Sindh government, which oversees more than 35,000 schools, to enhance educational opportunities.

