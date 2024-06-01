DG NAB Lahore orders crackdown on illegal housing societies

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Director General Amjad Majeed Aulakh organised a monthly open court session at NAB Lahore Bureau, where approximately 400 victims related to the housing sector participated.

DG NAB Lahore Amjad Majeed Aulakh personally heard all the victims and issued on-the-spot instructions.

According to the details, the open court was held under the behest of NAB Chairman Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed(R). Victims from various housing societies, including Khayaban-e-Amin Housing Society, Pak-Arab Housing Society, Professional Cooperative Housing Society, Al-Falah Cooperative Housing Society, Prime Zone, New Lahore City, Al-Rehman Garden Phase-4, La Villa De Paris, Toyota Motors Gujranwala, Greater Lahore Cooperative Society, and Airport Avenue Housing Society Sialkot, attended to seek redressal for their losses.

DG NAB Lahore assured the victims of Khayaban-e-Amin Housing Society that the top priority of NAB is to release their plots and flats as per commitment. He mentioned that if necessary, NAB would oversee the development of the society through the Lahore Development Authority (LDA). NAB has also issued around 20 advertisements in various newspapers to raise public awareness about the society and to attract remaining affectees.

Regarding the Pak-Arab Housing Society, DG NAB Lahore instructed the investigation team to request immediate action from LDA based on the victims’ complaints. He also issued orders to approach the judiciary to cancel the bail of the accused if they do not comply with bail conditions. NAB is taking steps to return the victims’ money by selling the properties of the accused, he added.

For the Professional Cooperative Housing Society, orders were issued to sell the properties of the society’s owners to compensate the victims.

Addressing Prime Zone victims, DG stated that NAB Lahore has frozen 300 kanals of the land associated with administration. The investigation is progressing quickly, with claims of 1564 victims amounting to Rs830 Million.

In the Al-Rehman Garden Phase-4 Case, DG NAB Lahore issued orders to summon the accused immediately, emphasizing NAB’s efforts to facilitate the victims with plots, as committed.

DG NAB also instructed New Lahore City victims to register their complaints with the NAB Complaints Cell, without any delay.

For the Al-Falah Cooperative Housing Society, DG NAB ordered immediate disciplinary action by the investigation team.

Discussing La Villa De Paris, DG NAB highlighted that the project administration is willing to return the full amount to the victims, and significant progress is expected soon.

Addressing Toyota Motors Gujranwala victims, DG NAB stated that despite efforts to auction the accused’s properties, success has been elusive. However, the delivery of the remaining assets to the victims will commence after the sale of these properties.

DG NAB Lahore issued orders to send the complaints of Lahore Cooperative Housing, Airport Avenue Housing Society Sialkot, and QLinks Properties victims to the relevant Registrar Cooperatives for disciplinary action.

In his closing remarks, DG NAB Lahore Amjad Majeed Aulakh emphasized that holding open court sessions at NAB Lahore is an effort to bridge the gap between the public and the NAB is yielding very positive results.

