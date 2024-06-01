WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 31, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 30-May-24 29-May-24 28-May-24 24-May-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104341 0.104244 0.104124 0.104303 Euro 0.817707 0.82039 0.821139 0.81913 Japanese yen 0.00482475 0.00480132 0.0048124 0.00481094 U.K. pound 0.96125 0.963166 0.964322 0.961307 U.S. dollar 0.756086 0.755632 0.754585 0.755655 Algerian dinar 0.00561449 0.00561719 0.00561817 0.00561644 Australian dollar 0.49879 0.502269 0.503082 0.498732 Botswana pula 0.0554211 0.0557656 0.0556129 0.0555406 Brazilian real 0.145409 0.14643 0.146723 Brunei dollar 0.558904 0.560018 0.560197 0.558792 Canadian dollar 0.552775 0.551556 0.553296 0.552662 Chilean peso 0.000832997 0.00084134 0.00083817 0.00083135 Czech koruna 0.0330096 0.0331781 0.033315 0.0331326 Danish krone 0.109619 0.109961 0.110049 0.109786 Indian rupee 0.00906327 0.00906827 0.00907341 0.00909093 Israeli New Shekel 0.203194 0.204557 0.205329 0.205732 Korean won 0.00055399 0.00055582 0.00055265 0.0005538 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46402 2.46335 2.46074 Malaysian ringgit 0.160562 0.160704 0.160841 0.16013 Mauritian rupee 0.0161909 0.0162366 0.0162722 0.0162491 Mexican peso 0.0446392 0.0445801 0.0450614 0.0452426 New Zealand dollar 0.461742 0.464109 0.464938 0.460572 Norwegian krone 0.071688 0.0718568 0.0719859 0.071258 Omani rial 1.96641 1.96523 1.96251 Peruvian sol 0.201869 0.202588 Philippine peso 0.012972 0.0130374 0.0129893 0.0129804 Polish zloty 0.192547 0.19258 0.191908 Qatari riyal 0.207716 0.207591 0.207304 Russian ruble 0.00842089 0.00846562 0.00853241 0.008424 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201623 0.201502 0.201223 Singapore dollar 0.558904 0.560018 0.560197 0.558792 South African rand 0.0404363 0.0410632 0.0410267 Swedish krona 0.071108 0.0712051 0.0716151 0.0706208 Swiss franc 0.833888 0.827455 0.828577 0.826033 Thai baht 0.020489 0.0206035 0.020634 0.0205811 Trinidadian dollar 0.112226 0.111835 0.111787 U.A.E. dirham 0.205878 0.205754 0.205469 Uruguayan peso 0.0195326 0.0195032 0.0195849 0.019604 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

