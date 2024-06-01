WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
May 31, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 30-May-24 29-May-24 28-May-24 24-May-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104341 0.104244 0.104124 0.104303
Euro 0.817707 0.82039 0.821139 0.81913
Japanese yen 0.00482475 0.00480132 0.0048124 0.00481094
U.K. pound 0.96125 0.963166 0.964322 0.961307
U.S. dollar 0.756086 0.755632 0.754585 0.755655
Algerian dinar 0.00561449 0.00561719 0.00561817 0.00561644
Australian dollar 0.49879 0.502269 0.503082 0.498732
Botswana pula 0.0554211 0.0557656 0.0556129 0.0555406
Brazilian real 0.145409 0.14643 0.146723
Brunei dollar 0.558904 0.560018 0.560197 0.558792
Canadian dollar 0.552775 0.551556 0.553296 0.552662
Chilean peso 0.000832997 0.00084134 0.00083817 0.00083135
Czech koruna 0.0330096 0.0331781 0.033315 0.0331326
Danish krone 0.109619 0.109961 0.110049 0.109786
Indian rupee 0.00906327 0.00906827 0.00907341 0.00909093
Israeli New Shekel 0.203194 0.204557 0.205329 0.205732
Korean won 0.00055399 0.00055582 0.00055265 0.0005538
Kuwaiti dinar 2.46402 2.46335 2.46074
Malaysian ringgit 0.160562 0.160704 0.160841 0.16013
Mauritian rupee 0.0161909 0.0162366 0.0162722 0.0162491
Mexican peso 0.0446392 0.0445801 0.0450614 0.0452426
New Zealand dollar 0.461742 0.464109 0.464938 0.460572
Norwegian krone 0.071688 0.0718568 0.0719859 0.071258
Omani rial 1.96641 1.96523 1.96251
Peruvian sol 0.201869 0.202588
Philippine peso 0.012972 0.0130374 0.0129893 0.0129804
Polish zloty 0.192547 0.19258 0.191908
Qatari riyal 0.207716 0.207591 0.207304
Russian ruble 0.00842089 0.00846562 0.00853241 0.008424
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201623 0.201502 0.201223
Singapore dollar 0.558904 0.560018 0.560197 0.558792
South African rand 0.0404363 0.0410632 0.0410267
Swedish krona 0.071108 0.0712051 0.0716151 0.0706208
Swiss franc 0.833888 0.827455 0.828577 0.826033
Thai baht 0.020489 0.0206035 0.020634 0.0205811
Trinidadian dollar 0.112226 0.111835 0.111787
U.A.E. dirham 0.205878 0.205754 0.205469
Uruguayan peso 0.0195326 0.0195032 0.0195849 0.019604
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments