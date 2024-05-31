AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 46.65 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.29%)
DGKC 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.27%)
FCCL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.53%)
FFBL 33.36 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.4%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 143.90 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.68%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.84%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
PPL 120.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.31%)
PRL 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.08%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
SNGP 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.85%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 7,958 Increased By 122.7 (1.57%)
BR30 25,727 Increased By 396.8 (1.57%)
KSE100 75,878 Increased By 1000.4 (1.34%)
KSE30 24,343 Increased By 355.2 (1.48%)
May 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Yemen’s Houthis say they launched attack on US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in Red Sea

Reuters Published 31 May, 2024 06:59pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: Yemen’s Houthis launched a missile attack in the direction of the US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in the Red Sea in response to US and British strikes on Yemen, Houthis spokesperson Yahya Saree said on Friday.

A US defense official told Reuters they were not aware of any attack on the Eisenhower.

Six US and British strikes have killed 16 people and wounded 41, including civilians, Saree said in a televised statement.

Strikes on the province of Hodeidah targeted the port of Salif, a radio building in Al-Hawk district, Ghalifa camp and two houses, Saree said.

Yemen’s Houthis target six ships in three seas

The US and British militaries said they launched strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Thursday to deter Houthis from further disrupting shipping in the Red Sea.

The US Central Command said US and British forces had hit 13 targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

The British defence ministry said the joint operation targeted three locations in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, which it said housed drones and surface-to-air weapons.

“As ever, the utmost care was taken in planning the strikes to minimise any risk to civilians or non-military infrastructure,” the British defence ministry said.

“Conducting the strikes in the hours of darkness should also have mitigated yet further any such risks.”

Iran made sea-launched ballistic missile available to Houthis

Houthi spokesperson Mohamed Abdelsalam said the strikes were a “brutal aggression” against Yemen as punishment for its support of Gaza.

Iran condemned the strikes as “violations of Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity…, international laws and human rights”, Iranian state media reported.

“The aggressor US and British governments are responsible for the consequences of these crimes against the Yemeni people,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said.

The Houthis, who control Yemen’s capital and most populous areas, have attacked international shipping in the Red Sea region since November in solidarity with the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas, drawing retaliatory US and British strikes since February.

MENA Houthis Red Sea Yemen Houthis US aircraft carrier

Comments

200 characters

Yemen’s Houthis say they launched attack on US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in Red Sea

Pakistan’s FY25 budget to be presented on June 10, sources say

Azerbaijan FM acknowledges Pakistan’s ‘pivotal role’ in regional stability: ISPR

Rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

Reversal in stance: SBP might opt for rate cut in upcoming MPC meeting, brokerage house says

PM Shehbaz to visit China on June 4: FO

Bullish momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

Trump supporters call for riots and violent retribution after conviction verdict

Pakistan battles forest fires amidst heat wave

At least 24 dead in eastern India as temperatures soar

Oil stabilises ahead of US inflation data and OPEC+ meeting

Read more stories