AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 46.65 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.29%)
DGKC 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.27%)
FCCL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.53%)
FFBL 33.36 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.4%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 143.90 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.68%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.84%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
PPL 120.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.31%)
PRL 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.08%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
SNGP 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.85%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 7,958 Increased By 122.7 (1.57%)
BR30 25,727 Increased By 396.8 (1.57%)
KSE100 75,878 Increased By 1000.4 (1.34%)
KSE30 24,343 Increased By 355.2 (1.48%)
May 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s foreign exchange reserves ease from record high

Reuters Published 31 May, 2024 05:27pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s foreign exchange reserves snapped a three-week gaining streak and stood at $646.67 billion as of May 24, coming off a record high, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

The reserves fell by $2 billion in that week, after rising by a total of $10.8 billion in the previous three weeks.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervenes in the foreign exchange market to curb excess volatility in the rupee.

The RBI will “enhance intervention toolkit” to curb undue rupee volatility against the dollar in fiscal 2025, it said in its annual report on Thursday, without specifying what new tools it would use.

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the RBI’s intervention as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.

Foreign exchange reserves also include India’s reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

India’s foreign exchange reserves hit record high at $648.70 billion

For the week to which the foreign exchange data pertains, the rupee traded in a range of 83.0250 to 83.3600 against the dollar, and logged its best week in more than five months.

The currency settled at 83.4625 on Friday, and logged its worst week in over two months.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
----------------------------------------------------
                              May 24       May 17
                               2024         2024
----------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets      567,499      569,009
Gold                          56,713       57,195
SDRs                          18,135       18,168
Reserve Tranche Position       4,326        4,327
----------------------------------------------------
Total                        646,673      648,700
----------------------------------------------------
India RBI Reserve Bank of India India's foreign exchange reserves

Comments

200 characters

India’s foreign exchange reserves ease from record high

Pakistan’s FY25 budget to be presented on June 10, sources say

Azerbaijan FM acknowledges Pakistan’s ‘pivotal role’ in regional stability: ISPR

Rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

Reversal in stance: SBP might opt for rate cut in upcoming MPC meeting, brokerage house says

PM Shehbaz to visit China on June 4: FO

Bullish momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

Trump supporters call for riots and violent retribution after conviction verdict

Pakistan battles forest fires amidst heat wave

At least 24 dead in eastern India as temperatures soar

Oil stabilises ahead of US inflation data and OPEC+ meeting

Read more stories