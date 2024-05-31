AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 46.65 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.29%)
DGKC 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.27%)
FCCL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.53%)
FFBL 33.36 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.4%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 143.90 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.68%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.84%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
PPL 120.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.31%)
PRL 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.08%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
SNGP 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.85%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 7,958 Increased By 122.7 (1.57%)
BR30 25,727 Increased By 396.8 (1.57%)
KSE100 75,878 Increased By 1000.4 (1.34%)
KSE30 24,343 Increased By 355.2 (1.48%)
Markets

Copper extends losses after weak factory data from China

Reuters Published 31 May, 2024 05:12pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices fell on Friday after weak manufacturing data in top metals consumer China, but losses were contained by the possibility of further economic stimulus.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange shed 0.2% to $10,112 a metric ton by 1000 GMT, having slipped 9% since touching a record high of $11,104.50 on May 20.

China’s manufacturing activity fell unexpectedly in May as a protracted property crisis in the world’s second-largest economy continued to weigh on business, consumer and investor confidence.

“The Chinese numbers, being so soft and coming in below 50, might be something that make people reassess their demand forecasts from China,” said WisdomTree commodity strategist Nitesh Shah.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) dropped to 49.5 in May from 50.4 in April, below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

Copper stumbles as funds liquidate amid rate worries

“Maybe these softer numbers will also be a catalyst for more urgent action from policymakers in China,” Shah added.

The most traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.6% to 82,500 yuan ($11,388.89) a ton.

Despite recent losses, LME copper has gained about 2% this month and 19% this year.

Copper’s rally was fuelled by speculators and a short squeeze on the U.S. Comex exchange that send prices to a premium of about $1,000 over LME levels.

Comex prices have declined more than LME prices in recent days, narrowing the gap to about $180 a ton. June copper futures were down 0.9% at $4.63 a lb.

In other metals, LME aluminium was unchanged at $2,703.50 a ton, nickel added 0.3% to $20,125, lead gained 0.5% to $2,287.50 and tin was up 0.6% at $33,300 while zinc slid 1.9% to $3,013.50.

