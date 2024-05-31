AIRLINK 76.70 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.09%)
BOP 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.07%)
DGKC 89.34 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.37%)
FCCL 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.49%)
FFBL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.27%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
HBL 113.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
HUBC 140.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.6%)
HUMNL 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
KEL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.26%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.96%)
OGDC 133.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.2%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
PIBTL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.38%)
PPL 120.30 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.55%)
PRL 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.31%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.31%)
SNGP 66.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.51%)
SSGC 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
TPLP 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
TRG 63.80 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3.47%)
UNITY 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.43%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,927 Increased By 91.8 (1.17%)
BR30 25,641 Increased By 310.9 (1.23%)
KSE100 75,610 Increased By 731.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 24,239 Increased By 251.5 (1.05%)
May 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Country Garden looks to sell CXMT stake for $276mn, Bloomberg News reports

Reuters Published 31 May, 2024 11:11am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Debt-laden property developer Country Garden’s venture capital arm is looking to sell its stake in Chinese chipmaker ChangXin Memory Technologies for 2 billion yuan ($276.30 million), Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Country Garden Venture Capital, which was founded in 2019, has an undisclosed stake in the chipmaker, which according to media reports might be a target of sanctions from the Biden administration.

The stake sale marks the latest effort by cash-strapped Country Garden to raise more cash as it looks to please its creditors.

China’s Country Garden nears full exit from Australia with residential project sale

The Chinese developer extended some yuan bond repayment deadlines in April and is also facing a winding-up petition in a Hong Kong court.

The deliberations are ongoing and may not lead to a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Country Garden Venture Capital and CXMT did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comments.

Country Garden

Comments

200 characters

Country Garden looks to sell CXMT stake for $276mn, Bloomberg News reports

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Bullish momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 700 points

At least 15 dead in eastern India over 24 hours as temperatures soar

Revenue-based power load-shedding to continue: govt

Final test-run report on CTBCM: Stakeholders seek adjustments in their power tariffs

PSDP 2024-25: Ministry sends Rs215.998bn provisional IBC for PD

Oil falls as Fed policymakers look to maintain rate cuts, gasoline stocks rise

Warehouses, logistics: industry status announced

Trump supporters call for riots and violent retribution after verdict

‘Digital terrorism’ will be comprehensively defeated: army

Read more stories