AIRLINK 76.70 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.09%)
BOP 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.07%)
DGKC 89.34 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.37%)
FCCL 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.49%)
FFBL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.27%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
HBL 113.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
HUBC 140.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.6%)
HUMNL 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
KEL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.26%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.96%)
OGDC 133.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.2%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
PIBTL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.38%)
PPL 120.30 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.55%)
PRL 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.31%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.31%)
SNGP 66.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.51%)
SSGC 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
TPLP 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
TRG 63.80 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3.47%)
UNITY 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.43%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,927 Increased By 91.8 (1.17%)
BR30 25,641 Increased By 310.9 (1.23%)
KSE100 75,610 Increased By 731.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 24,239 Increased By 251.5 (1.05%)
May 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Renault, Geely create joint venture for hybrid, combustion engines

Reuters Published 31 May, 2024 11:05am

Automaker Renault and Chinese peer Geely on Friday announced the creation of a 50-50 joint venture for hybrid and combustion powertrain components and systems.

The venture, dubbed HORSE Powertrain, expects to reach about 15 billion euros ($16.22 billion) in annual revenue and production of about five million powertrain units a year, the automakers said in a statement.

China’s Geely launches 11 low-orbit satellites for autonomous cars

Matias Giannini will be the venture’s CEO and Geely Holding CEO Daniel Li will be chairman of the board, the automakers said.

The venture has been expected since the beginning of the year but regulatory approval in China was delayed at least three times, sources have told Reuters.

Renault Geely hybrid cars

Comments

200 characters

Renault, Geely create joint venture for hybrid, combustion engines

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Bullish momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 700 points

At least 15 dead in eastern India over 24 hours as temperatures soar

Revenue-based power load-shedding to continue: govt

Final test-run report on CTBCM: Stakeholders seek adjustments in their power tariffs

PSDP 2024-25: Ministry sends Rs215.998bn provisional IBC for PD

Oil falls as Fed policymakers look to maintain rate cuts, gasoline stocks rise

Warehouses, logistics: industry status announced

Trump supporters call for riots and violent retribution after verdict

‘Digital terrorism’ will be comprehensively defeated: army

Read more stories