CDWP recommends two projects to Ecnec

Recorder Report Published 31 May, 2024 06:58am

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) here on Thursday recommended two projects worth Rs609.45 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration.

The meeting of the CDWP, on Thursday, chaired by deputy chairman Planning Commission and attended by Secretary Planning, Additional Secretary Planning, JCE (OPS), JCE (EP), Members of the Planning Commission, as well as representatives from federal ministries and provincial governments.

The agenda included discussions on projects of transport and communication, and energy sectors.

A project related to the energy sector presented in the meeting namely, “Golden Gol Hydropower Project (108MW) Chitral, (2nd Revised)” worth Rs42,002 million recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. The sources of finance is OPEC Fund for International Development (US $ 30 million) Saudi Fund for Development (US $ 97.8 million) Kuwaiti Fund for Arab Economic Development (US $ 52.5 million) USAID (US$ 35.6 million grant).

The main objective of the project was construction of 108 MW hydropower project with an annual energy of about 476 GWh.

The project was commissioned in 2019 and has generated a total of 730 million units till 28.02.2024. the scope of work is Preliminary Works, Civil Works and Hydraulic Steel Structure, Hydro-Mechanical Equipment and Electrical Equipment (Three Vertical shaft generators of 45MVA) Transmission System and Expansion 145 km, 132kV double circuit 53Km transmission line GolenGol to Timergara, 132kV single circuit line from Timergara to Chakdara and Post Flood Rehabilitation Works were part of the project scope.

A project related to the transport and communication sector presented in the meeting namely, “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Karakorum Highway Phase-I (Thakot to Raikot) worth Rs567,453.369 million (RMB 14775 million) recommended to ECNEC.

The project is proposed to be financed through Chinese soft loan. The PC-I of the project envisages up-gradation, improvement and realigning of the KKH road from Thakot to Raikot bridge.

Total length of the road is 241.086 km, with the mainline of KKH of 224.911 km and link roads of 16.175 km.

The project includes up-gradation of KKH from Thakot to Dasu with bypass (103km), exclusive relocation of KKH at Dasu dam being done by WAPDA, up-gradation of the excising rad from Sazin to Thor Nullahand R-1 and new construction of KKH after Basha/Thor Nullah. The project will be completed in five years.

