50 injured in Hyderabad LPG shop blast

KARACHI: At least 50 people, mostly children, received burn injuries in a major blast at a liquid petroleum gas cylinder filling shop in Hyderabad’s Preetabad area on Thursday, health officials said.

According to Liaquat University Hospital’s (LUH) burn ward registrar, Dr Shahzad Memon, the blast occurred in a densely populated area within the jurisdiction of the Pinyari police station.

The blast took place in a ground-floor shop located in Zacha Bacha hospital area on Mir Nabi Bux Town road in UC-8 of Neerunkot town.

Firefighters brought the fire under control in the shop that had begun to spread to the building’s upper floors where the property owner’s family resided. All the injured were moved to LUH’s burns ward, Dr Memon told.

The hospital’s record showed that 16 people were moved to Karachi for treatment.

“They are seriously injured with 90pc burn wounds,” said LUH administration officer Dr Aftab Phull of those moved to Karachi. He said the rest were admitted to the paediatrics intensive care unit (ICU) or the adult ICU in the burns ward.

