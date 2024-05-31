AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
Consumers using up to 100 units in Sindh likely to get free electricity

NNI Published 31 May, 2024 06:58am

KARACHI: Provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday said that a plan has been prepared to provide free electricity to consumers of up to 100 units.

Talking to media, Sindh’s energy minister said that the government will provide 100 free power units to consumers from solar parks and mini grid stations.

He said the Government of Sindh has allocated amount for solar energy and mini grid in the budget. “The government initially allocating five billion rupees for solar energy in the budget,” minister said.

Joint body formed to help resolve power issues in Karachi

“We are also introducing a scheme in budget to provide solar panels on an extremely concessional price,” energy minister said. “Poor and middle-class people will be provided two lac solar panels,” he said. “The government will pay 80 percent of solar panel’s price, while 20 percent will be taken from people,” Nasir Shah said.

“There are five lac houses in Sindh with no power supply,” he further said. “Solar parks and mini grid stations will be installed in Karachi and other parts of Sindh,” energy minister added.

