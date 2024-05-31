Heatwave relief camp inaugurated at SSUET

KARACHI: Heat Wave Relief Camp was inaugurated by the Registrar of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET), Cdre Syed Sarfraz Ali (r) to facilitate students, faculty, and staff members of the university.

Additional Registrar Zubair Hameedi, Chief Security Officer Pervez Iqbal, Director Strategic Planning Deen Muhmmad, Incharge SSUET Medical Centre, Dr Owais and others were also present on the occasion.

While speaking about the need to set up heatstroke camp in ensuring safety of the students and SSUET employees during the ongoing heatwave, Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali said that private-social sector partnership is imperative in combating rising temperatures in the metropolis. It will help to control the situation before it turns into a calamity. The people in the metropolis are now well aware and well prepared to face any situation in the wake of any heatwave.

Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali said that the heatwave relief camp is a regular feature of SSUET whenever such situation arises. This camp will be active throughout the months of May and June.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024