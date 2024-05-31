AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
BOP 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
DFML 44.73 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
DGKC 87.27 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.75%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.77%)
FFBL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
FFL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
HBL 113.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 140.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.37%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PAEL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PPL 119.64 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.56%)
PRL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
PTC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
SEARL 57.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.17%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
TRG 61.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.19%)
UNITY 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,835 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,330 Increased By 74.3 (0.29%)
KSE100 74,878 Increased By 41.8 (0.06%)
KSE30 23,988 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.07%)
May 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-31

Experts advocate use of AI solutions to enhance productivity

Recorder Report Published 31 May, 2024 06:58am

KARACHI: Experts urged industry and academia to adopt the modern and latest tools and solutions of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance research, development, and productivity in every field, including business and academia.

Speaking at the seminar “Emerging Trends in Social Science Studies” organized by the University of Karachi, AI expert Adnan Zaidi said the field of artificial intelligence will continue to explore new domains to assist human efforts in achieving productivity with maximum accuracy and efficiency in a short span of time; hence, utilizing it will give a competitive edge to its users on a long-term basis, whether it is industry or media.

For instance, he said, an AI tool could read hundreds of newspapers and inform its users about the category of news in a few seconds, as compared to a researcher who does a few years to accomplish the same task.

He mentioned that AI tools and solutions are replacing the human workforce in different areas, even industries; hence, the role of human talent will shift to creative tasks like critical thinking, strategic planning, and decision-making, and mechanical work will be dedicated to machines run by the AI.

AI is an evolving field, having achieved its 30% potential by now. Its strength will be explored up to 70% by globally renowned companies till 2030, says Dr. Adnan Zaidi, CEO of Proxima AI.

Another AI expert, Dr. Umair Arif, said AI will replace various jobs and trades inevitably in the future, but at the same time, it will provide opportunities for human beings to switch their roles by acquiring more productive and facilitative roles.

There are a number of professions that are likely to be irrelevant, but a number of new ones will emerge in the next few years. People should not be afraid of AI, but they should learn to use it effectively, he remarked.

He mentioned that industries in Pakistan are slowly adopting AI solutions, but the majority of them are reluctant to acquire this new technology in their businesses because of their investment in technology.

The utilization of technology will give a company a company a competitive edge over its competitors worldwide, said Dr. Umair Arif, AI consultant at Hexalyze.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

AI industry university of karachi artificial intelligence academia AI solutions

Comments

200 characters

Experts advocate use of AI solutions to enhance productivity

Revenue-based power load-shedding to continue: govt

Final test-run report on CTBCM: Stakeholders seek adjustments in their power tariffs

PSDP 2024-25: Ministry sends Rs215.998bn provisional IBC for PD

‘Digital terrorism’ will be comprehensively defeated: army

Election was ‘biggest robbery’, says Imran

Warehouses, logistics: industry status announced

SECP urges FBR to reduce WHT on dividend, NBFCs & Modarabas

SECP proposes FBR to align rates of capital gain tax on sale of immovable property

Aurangzeb vows support to steel industry

Consumers using up to 100 units in Sindh likely to get free electricity

Read more stories