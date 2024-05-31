AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
BOP 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
DFML 44.73 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
DGKC 87.27 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.75%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.77%)
FFBL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
FFL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
HBL 113.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 140.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.37%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PAEL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PPL 119.64 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.56%)
PRL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
PTC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
SEARL 57.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.17%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
TRG 61.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.19%)
UNITY 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,835 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,330 Increased By 74.3 (0.29%)
KSE100 74,878 Increased By 41.8 (0.06%)
KSE30 23,988 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.07%)
May 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-31

UN team visits LWMC

Recorder Report Published 31 May, 2024 06:58am

LAHORE: The United Nations Living Indus Project Team visited the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Thursday to boost plastic recycling, waste-to-energy, and segregation initiatives.

During the meeting, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din gave a detailed overview of the company’s operations, challenges and future plans. He emphasised that the UN Living Indus Project team was establishing policies to support extensive environment-friendly initiatives in Pakistan.

On this occasion, incharge of monitoring Shoaib Dar briefed the delegation on the company’s projects and the integration of Artificial Intelligence while General Manager of Planning Dr Kamran outlined key initiatives, including the landfill site, urban forest, and solar park projects. He highlighted that LWMC serves as a model for waste management across Pakistan.

According to the LWMC, the delegation’s visit aims to develop the best infrastructure for waste management in Pakistan through collaboration with government organisations. Additionally, the United Nations Living Indus Project and the LWMC’s Community Mobilization Wing would conduct a public awareness campaign to encourage plastic recycling and reduce plastic usage. Joint measures would be implemented to promote waste-to-energy, waste segregation, and recycling projects.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

UN UNITED NATIONS LWMC Babar Sahib Din LWMC CEO

Comments

200 characters

UN team visits LWMC

Revenue-based power load-shedding to continue: govt

Final test-run report on CTBCM: Stakeholders seek adjustments in their power tariffs

PSDP 2024-25: Ministry sends Rs215.998bn provisional IBC for PD

‘Digital terrorism’ will be comprehensively defeated: army

Election was ‘biggest robbery’, says Imran

Warehouses, logistics: industry status announced

SECP urges FBR to reduce WHT on dividend, NBFCs & Modarabas

SECP proposes FBR to align rates of capital gain tax on sale of immovable property

Aurangzeb vows support to steel industry

Consumers using up to 100 units in Sindh likely to get free electricity

Read more stories