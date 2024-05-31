UN team visits LWMC

LAHORE: The United Nations Living Indus Project Team visited the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Thursday to boost plastic recycling, waste-to-energy, and segregation initiatives.

During the meeting, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din gave a detailed overview of the company’s operations, challenges and future plans. He emphasised that the UN Living Indus Project team was establishing policies to support extensive environment-friendly initiatives in Pakistan.

On this occasion, incharge of monitoring Shoaib Dar briefed the delegation on the company’s projects and the integration of Artificial Intelligence while General Manager of Planning Dr Kamran outlined key initiatives, including the landfill site, urban forest, and solar park projects. He highlighted that LWMC serves as a model for waste management across Pakistan.

According to the LWMC, the delegation’s visit aims to develop the best infrastructure for waste management in Pakistan through collaboration with government organisations. Additionally, the United Nations Living Indus Project and the LWMC’s Community Mobilization Wing would conduct a public awareness campaign to encourage plastic recycling and reduce plastic usage. Joint measures would be implemented to promote waste-to-energy, waste segregation, and recycling projects.

