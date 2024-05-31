Punjab ESD to launch new projects for 2024-25

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Services Department is going to launch new projects in the fiscal year 2024–25 including the Chief Minister’s initiative of provision of ambulance services for the motorways of Punjab, Life Savers Program, Rescue Internship Program for the Youth of Punjab.

The other programmes are: Strengthening of Fire Services in Punjab, upgradation of the Emergency Services Academy and Provincial Emergencies Monitoring Cell, Continuous Professional Development of Emergency Services and Solarization of Rescue Stations in Punjab.

The Secretary, Emergency Services Department (ESD), Dr. Rizwan Naseer reviewed the Annual Development Program (ADP) for next year 2024 – 25.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer directed all District Emergency Officers and Head of wings of the Headquarters & Academy to complete PC-1 of their projects and submit within one week for review by the Departmental Evaluation Committee before submitting them for final approval by PDWP.

Dr Rizwan was apprised by Head of Planning & Development that the Provision of Ambulance Services for Motorways will enhance the operational capacity of Emergency Service for timely emergency response on the Motorways. Furthermore, the Rescue Internship Program for the Youth of Punjab.

Under the Life Savers Program, the students of colleges and Universities would be trained in life saving CPR & bleeding control skills. Whereas, solarization of Rescue Stations would reduce burden of electricity utilization and promote green energy in Punjab, he added.

