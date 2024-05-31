AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
BOP 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
DFML 44.73 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
DGKC 87.27 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.75%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.77%)
FFBL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
FFL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
HBL 113.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 140.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.37%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PAEL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PPL 119.64 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.56%)
PRL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
PTC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
SEARL 57.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.17%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
TRG 61.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.19%)
UNITY 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,835 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,330 Increased By 74.3 (0.29%)
KSE100 74,878 Increased By 41.8 (0.06%)
KSE30 23,988 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.07%)
May 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-31

Punjab ESD to launch new projects for 2024-25

Recorder Report Published 31 May, 2024 06:58am

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Services Department is going to launch new projects in the fiscal year 2024–25 including the Chief Minister’s initiative of provision of ambulance services for the motorways of Punjab, Life Savers Program, Rescue Internship Program for the Youth of Punjab.

The other programmes are: Strengthening of Fire Services in Punjab, upgradation of the Emergency Services Academy and Provincial Emergencies Monitoring Cell, Continuous Professional Development of Emergency Services and Solarization of Rescue Stations in Punjab.

The Secretary, Emergency Services Department (ESD), Dr. Rizwan Naseer reviewed the Annual Development Program (ADP) for next year 2024 – 25.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer directed all District Emergency Officers and Head of wings of the Headquarters & Academy to complete PC-1 of their projects and submit within one week for review by the Departmental Evaluation Committee before submitting them for final approval by PDWP.

Dr Rizwan was apprised by Head of Planning & Development that the Provision of Ambulance Services for Motorways will enhance the operational capacity of Emergency Service for timely emergency response on the Motorways. Furthermore, the Rescue Internship Program for the Youth of Punjab.

Under the Life Savers Program, the students of colleges and Universities would be trained in life saving CPR & bleeding control skills. Whereas, solarization of Rescue Stations would reduce burden of electricity utilization and promote green energy in Punjab, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

motorways rescue Punjab Emergency Services ambulance services

Comments

200 characters

Punjab ESD to launch new projects for 2024-25

Revenue-based power load-shedding to continue: govt

Final test-run report on CTBCM: Stakeholders seek adjustments in their power tariffs

PSDP 2024-25: Ministry sends Rs215.998bn provisional IBC for PD

‘Digital terrorism’ will be comprehensively defeated: army

Election was ‘biggest robbery’, says Imran

Warehouses, logistics: industry status announced

SECP urges FBR to reduce WHT on dividend, NBFCs & Modarabas

SECP proposes FBR to align rates of capital gain tax on sale of immovable property

Aurangzeb vows support to steel industry

Consumers using up to 100 units in Sindh likely to get free electricity

Read more stories