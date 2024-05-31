Attack on Khawar Maneka: PTI lawyers booked under terrorism charges

ISLAMABAD: The city police on Thursday registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyers under terrorism charges regarding the attack on Khawar Maneka after the hearing of appeals filed by PTI founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife against the verdict of a trial court in Iddat case.

Police registered the first information report at the complaint of district court’s security in-charge under Section 7ATA (Anti-Terrorism Act), Section 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), Section 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 324 (attempt to commit qatl-i-amd), 147 (punishment for rioting),149 (offence is committed by any member of an unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 384 (theft after preparation made for causing death).

The FIR says Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyers including Naeem Haider Panjuta, Ali Ijaz Buttar, Zahid Bashir Dar, Usman Gull, and Ansar Kayani, besides 20 to 25 unidentified individuals allegedly attacked Maneka in the district courts premises.

It says Advocate Burki led the mob as he incited it through provocative statements, hurled death threats and kicked Khawar Maneka.

