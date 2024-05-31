AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
BOP 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
DFML 44.73 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
DGKC 87.27 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.75%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.77%)
FFBL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
FFL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
HBL 113.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 140.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.37%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PAEL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PPL 119.64 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.56%)
PRL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
PTC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
SEARL 57.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.17%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
TRG 61.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.19%)
UNITY 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,835 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,330 Increased By 74.3 (0.29%)
KSE100 74,878 Increased By 41.8 (0.06%)
KSE30 23,988 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.07%)
May 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-31

Mashhood launches AI platform at HEC

Tahir Amin Published 31 May, 2024 06:58am

ISLAMABAD: Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) launched on Thursday the robust Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, Microsoft Learn for Educators, a Microsoft Copilot for AI skilling, at the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan to enhance curriculum and train educator community.

In this connection, a ceremony was held to celebrate the HEC-Microsoft Campus Connect Day 2024 at the HEC Secretariat. The ceremony, which also marked the launch of Microsoft for Startups – Founders Hub, to leverage the entrepreneurial ecosystem among students, was attended by Vice Chancellors, faculty members, students, and IT experts.

Addressing the participants, the chairman PMYP said that the secret of development lies in giving the youth confidence, platform, and resources. He asserted that the Pakistani youth are winning laurels worldwide despite an ample of challenges facing them in the country. “The world is acknowledging the potential of Pakistani youth, as they prove themselves whenever provided opportunities,” he admitted. He said the success of Pakistani students in the projects under the HEC-Microsoft partnership is a testimony to the fact that the future of Pakistan is bright.

Rana Mashhood said that supporting innovation across the country, in the era of technological advancement, is the key to national development and the government is committed to providing platforms to the country’s youth to prove their mettle.

Mentioning various projects being executed under the umbrella of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, he said such initiatives are pivotal to nurture the talent of young people. He appreciated HEC for executing a number of projects under the programme, besides promoting higher education and a research culture in the country. He also acknowledged the importance of collaborative efforts by Microsoft to equip the Pakistani youth with the latest technologies.

HEC Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed stated that no country can make progress without making advancements in the technological sphere, adding that the positive side of technological advancements must be adopted to benefit from it. He said HEC’s efforts have been focused on the development of youth, who are the future of the nation, as it believes that the Pakistani youth are second to none when it comes to making innovations.

Highlighting the achievements made under the HEC-Microsoft partnership, he said the two partners have a long history of working together and making milestones. The chairman HEC said the Government has always been supportive to HEC, as it has made very productive investments in the higher education sector. He said the HEC has connected all the universities through the Pakistan Education and Research Network (PERN), adding that researchers have easy access to world class journals through the HEC Digital Library to carry out their research.

Member Information Technology Division, HEC, Dr Jamil appreciated the HEC-Microsoft partnership and informed the audience about the future plans of personalised ChatGTP and Smart Teacher projects.

In her online remarks, Director Education, Microsoft Central and Eastern Europe Jaye Richard Hill said that the core value of higher education will remain intact despite rapid changes owing to technological developments. She shed light on the skills required to embrace the AI era, including analytical judgement, flexibility, emotional intelligence, creative evaluation, and curiosity, etc.

She said that Artificial Intelligence is the basis for the fifth industrial revolution with its cyber physical cognitive system doing wonders. She also shared her views on the future outlook of universities and the threats of cyber attacks on the higher education sector, as she noted that the growing complexity of security threat is the top trend in influencing the higher education. She also underlined the significance of Microsoft certifications, getting learners certified for the jobs of their choice in the future.

Earlier in his welcome note, Country Principal Microsoft Jibran Jamshed shared a presentation on ‘Bridging the AI Divide!’ and informed the audience that every university recognised by HEEC is part of the HEC-Microsoft partnership. He expressed his pleasure that Pakistan has been on the top with its youth submitting the largest Imagine Cup projects in the world for the last three years with 70 percent of total programme submissions.

He said Microsoft has 650 Microsoft student ambassadors in Pakistan, while Pakistani youth have been very prominent in terms of their performance in the Imagine Cup project. He also underlined the fast adoption of AI across the country and the need for acceleration in the use of AI tools among the people at large.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

hec AI PMYP Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan HEC Microsoft Campus Connect Day 2024

Comments

200 characters

Mashhood launches AI platform at HEC

Revenue-based power load-shedding to continue: govt

Final test-run report on CTBCM: Stakeholders seek adjustments in their power tariffs

PSDP 2024-25: Ministry sends Rs215.998bn provisional IBC for PD

‘Digital terrorism’ will be comprehensively defeated: army

Election was ‘biggest robbery’, says Imran

Warehouses, logistics: industry status announced

SECP urges FBR to reduce WHT on dividend, NBFCs & Modarabas

SECP proposes FBR to align rates of capital gain tax on sale of immovable property

Aurangzeb vows support to steel industry

Consumers using up to 100 units in Sindh likely to get free electricity

Read more stories