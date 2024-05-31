IT field: Lenovo urged to play role in training of youth

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Lenovo called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Thursday.

Matters regarding digitalisation, Artificial Intelligence, skills development and IT infrastructure were discussed in the meeting.

While talking to the delegation, Fatima said the present government is focused on the IT sector as it has an important role in the economic uplift of the country.

Skills' training is being promoted under the vision of the Prime Minister, she said.

The Minister of State for IT said that the training of the youth for the positive use of technology is necessary, urging Lenovo to play its role in the training of Pakistani youth in the IT field.

She said the government wanted to benefit from Lenovo's experiences for boosting e-gaming sector.

She also ensured the IT Ministry's full support to Lenovo. The Lenovo delegation comprises Samer El Dana, Sales Director for Gulf and Pakistan, Mohammed Rehmatullah, Head of Relationship Business, MEA, Hassan Raza, Head of Product, Nabil Haddad, Relationship Channel Lead, and Muhammad Mamoon, Relationship Manger.

