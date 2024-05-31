AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
Pakistan

KE’s bogus claims: JI urges Nepra to hold investigations

Recorder Report Published 31 May, 2024 06:58am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Thursday called for the Nepra's investigations into the K-Electric's "bogus claims" meant to seek a Rs70 billion write-off as dues against the consumers and government.

In a letter, acting chief of the JI Karachi, Munem Zafar invited the Nepra's attention to probe the "severe irregularities" and "potential malpractices" in the K-Electric's claims.

He said that the KE has submitted "bogus" documents and "unnamed bills" without any proves to its claims of Rs70 billion write-off.

"I am deeply concerned about the alarming issue of K-Electric's claims for recovery of losses amounting to Rs 70 billion," he wrote.

Showing fears, he said that unrecovered bills from 2000 until 2023 will burden the consumers financially through the increased tariffs or the government subsidies, if proved.

He pointed out that the KE's claims exceed the designated Multi Year Tariff (MYT) control period of 2016-17 to 2022-23.

"The claimed Rs70 billion seems to be a duplication, as recovery losses were already deducted from profits for consumer clawback in the previous MYT control period (FY 2005-16)," he said.

"Despite being allowed a 5.2% margin for law-and-order issues, K-Electric is claiming additional recovery losses without accounting for this margin," he added.

