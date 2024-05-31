AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
Capital’s two constituencies: IHC ET imposes fine on ROs

Terence J Sigamony Published 31 May, 2024 06:58am

ISLAMABAD: An Election Tribunal of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Thursday, imposed a fine on the returning officers (ROs) of two constituencies of the federal capital over their non-appearance before the court.

The election tribunal comprising IHC judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri issued the directions while hearing the two separate petitions filed by Syed Ali Bukhari advocate and Aamer Mughal challenging the election results of their constituencies of NA-46 and NA 48.

Justice Tariq expressed his annoyance over the non-appearance of the ROs and imposed Rs15,000 fine on them and also warned of stern action against them if they continue to remain absent from the court’s proceedings.

The tribunal also warned of ex-parte proceedings if any party failed to appear or submit its reply on the next hearing in this matter.

Justice Tariq remarked that you people file petitions like civil claim and directed both sides to submit their complete answers and submit all the relevant things.

He added that they deemed it like a civil claim.

He said that it is the last chance and if they failed to submit their reply next time then he would issue final order.

He stated that the Election Tribunal does not have enough time to listen only to your petitions rather it has many more cases.

During proceedings, PTI supported candidate Ali Bukhari and another candidate in the constituency, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar’s Form-45 were matched.

The election tribunal also imposed Rs15,000 fine each over winning candidate Raja Khurram Nawaz and returning officer of NA-48 constituency.

The tribunal also warned that the assembly membership would be suspended if the winning candidates failed to submit verified copies of forms.

Later, the bench deferred hearing in the matter related to NA-46 till June 11 while it adjourned the hearing in petition of Syed Ali Bukhari regarding the constituency of NA-48 till June 6 for further proceedings.

