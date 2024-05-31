‘CCP imposes Rs74bn of penalties on cartels but cases still pending in courts’

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, Thursday said that CCP had imposed Rs 74 billion of penalties on cartels but all the cases with significant fines are still pending in courts for final decision.

The Chairman mentioned several key sectors such as sugar, wheat, poultry, cement, automobile, and telecom where CCP has imposed substantial fines.

He called upon the business community to support the CCP’s efforts in policing cartelization and anti-competitive practices. He said CCP alone could not enforce its writ, unless it had the support of all stakeholders, including the business community.

The Chairman addressed businessmen and members of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) during an advocacy session on Competition Law hosted by ICCI.

The session was also attended by President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, ICCI executive committee members, CCP Member Salman Amin and other senior officials.

Dr Sidhu emphasized the CCP’s vital role in ensuring free and fair competition across all commercial and economic activities, aiming to prevent market abuse and promote good governance. He also highlighted the significant role that chambers of commerce play in whistle-blowing to identify cartels.

Highlighting the performance of the CCP, he stated that the Commission had imposed PKR 74 billion penalties on cartels in sugar, wheat, poultry, cement, automobile, and telecom sectors. He added that several significant cases are currently pending in the apex court awaiting final decisions.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President of the ICCI, while addressing the session, welcomed the Chairman and his team at ICCI. He stressed the importance of providing a level playing field for all business entities and taking strict actions against cartels. He noted that those measures were crucial not only for facilitating business operations but also for benefiting consumers. Bakhtawari affirmed the ICCI’s full support for the CCP’s mission, recognising the Commission’s essential role in driving economic growth and protecting businesses and consumers from anti-competitive behaviour.

CCP Member Salman Amin underscored the importance of advocacy and training for the corporate sector, stating that the CCP aimed at ensuring corrective behaviour and sustainable compliance through those measures.

Sources told Business Recorder that since his appointment, Chairman Dr Sidhu had been focussing on clearing the backlog of cases. With his efforts, Competition Appellate Tribunal became functional last year and it has been hearing appeals against CCP cases on daily basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024