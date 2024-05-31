AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
BOP 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
DFML 44.73 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
DGKC 87.27 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.75%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.77%)
FFBL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
FFL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
HBL 113.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 140.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.37%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PAEL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PPL 119.64 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.56%)
PRL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
PTC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
SEARL 57.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.17%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
TRG 61.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.19%)
UNITY 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,835 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,330 Increased By 74.3 (0.29%)
KSE100 74,878 Increased By 41.8 (0.06%)
KSE30 23,988 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.07%)
May 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-31

‘CCP imposes Rs74bn of penalties on cartels but cases still pending in courts’

Sohail Sarfraz Published 31 May, 2024 06:58am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, Thursday said that CCP had imposed Rs 74 billion of penalties on cartels but all the cases with significant fines are still pending in courts for final decision.

The Chairman mentioned several key sectors such as sugar, wheat, poultry, cement, automobile, and telecom where CCP has imposed substantial fines.

He called upon the business community to support the CCP’s efforts in policing cartelization and anti-competitive practices. He said CCP alone could not enforce its writ, unless it had the support of all stakeholders, including the business community.

The Chairman addressed businessmen and members of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) during an advocacy session on Competition Law hosted by ICCI.

The session was also attended by President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, ICCI executive committee members, CCP Member Salman Amin and other senior officials.

Dr Sidhu emphasized the CCP’s vital role in ensuring free and fair competition across all commercial and economic activities, aiming to prevent market abuse and promote good governance. He also highlighted the significant role that chambers of commerce play in whistle-blowing to identify cartels.

Highlighting the performance of the CCP, he stated that the Commission had imposed PKR 74 billion penalties on cartels in sugar, wheat, poultry, cement, automobile, and telecom sectors. He added that several significant cases are currently pending in the apex court awaiting final decisions.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President of the ICCI, while addressing the session, welcomed the Chairman and his team at ICCI. He stressed the importance of providing a level playing field for all business entities and taking strict actions against cartels. He noted that those measures were crucial not only for facilitating business operations but also for benefiting consumers. Bakhtawari affirmed the ICCI’s full support for the CCP’s mission, recognising the Commission’s essential role in driving economic growth and protecting businesses and consumers from anti-competitive behaviour.

CCP Member Salman Amin underscored the importance of advocacy and training for the corporate sector, stating that the CCP aimed at ensuring corrective behaviour and sustainable compliance through those measures.

Sources told Business Recorder that since his appointment, Chairman Dr Sidhu had been focussing on clearing the backlog of cases. With his efforts, Competition Appellate Tribunal became functional last year and it has been hearing appeals against CCP cases on daily basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Wheat Sugar courts CCP cartels

Comments

200 characters

‘CCP imposes Rs74bn of penalties on cartels but cases still pending in courts’

Revenue-based power load-shedding to continue: govt

Final test-run report on CTBCM: Stakeholders seek adjustments in their power tariffs

PSDP 2024-25: Ministry sends Rs215.998bn provisional IBC for PD

‘Digital terrorism’ will be comprehensively defeated: army

Election was ‘biggest robbery’, says Imran

Warehouses, logistics: industry status announced

SECP urges FBR to reduce WHT on dividend, NBFCs & Modarabas

SECP proposes FBR to align rates of capital gain tax on sale of immovable property

Aurangzeb vows support to steel industry

Consumers using up to 100 units in Sindh likely to get free electricity

Read more stories