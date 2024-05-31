AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
Raid at franchise of mobile phone co: Gang held for illegal SIM activations

Recorder Report Published 31 May, 2024 06:58am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in close collaboration with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing, conducted raids at a franchise of a mobile phone company and found a gang involved in illegal SIM activations in Mingora, Barikot and Batkhela.

The franchisee and a gang were found involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs that were being used in grey trafficking and fraudulent activities.

During the raids, 33 BVS devices, 6 laptops, 10 mobiles and 600 SIMs were seized as evidence. Ten persons were apprehended by the FIA, which is currently investigating the matter further.

The PTA had filed complaints with FIA earlier based on information regarding illegal issuance of SIMs by the sales channel.

The raids signify the Authority's dedication to eradicating the illegal issuance of SIMs.

