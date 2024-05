BENGALURU: Gold prices eked out gains on Thursday as the dollar and Treasury yields slipped after US economic data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve is firmly on track to cut interest rates this year.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $2,348.36 per ounce as of 10:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT). US gold futures gained 0.2% to $2,345.40.