Gold prices see sizeable fall

KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday saw a sizeable fall on the local market but silver stood its ground, traders said.

The precious metal lost Rs1500 and Rs1286, receding to Rs241200 per tola and Rs206790 per 10 grams, respectively.

Bullion value on the world market dipped by $17 to $2335 per ounce and silver was traded for $32 an ounce, traders cited.

On the local market, silver was available for the unchanged Rs2900 and Rs2486.28 per 10 grams, traders added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024