UVAS signs MoU with Nestle

Recorder Report Published 31 May, 2024

LAHORE: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Nestle Pakistan Limited (NPL) for research collaboration in product innovation, reproductive biotechnology to improve dairy farms economics, livestock health & dairy animal breeding etc.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus (DLA.I, T.I) and Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director Nestle Pakistan Jason Avancena signed the MoU in a ceremony held at City Campus.

Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Chairman Department of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Head of Technical Nestle Mr Faisal Nadeem, Head of Corporate Affairs Nestlé Waqar Ahmad Sheikh and a number of senior UVAS faculty members from Department of Food Science & Human Nutrition and Theriogenology Department, officials from Nestle Pakistan attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Muhammad Younus said that this cooperation will be beneficial for both organizations especially for the uplift of dairy sector as well as for farming community to boost profitability and improve their productivity. Jason Avancena emphasized on addressing climate change issues and focused on solution based research projects.

He praised UVAS contribution to the development of livestock sector in Pakistan and urged establishing academia & industry partnership to boost livestock sector in country. During visit for the promotion of greenery in City Campus Jason planted a sapling. Later Jason Avancena visited different section of UVAS Pet center along with Prof Dr Muhammad Younus.

Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani said it is direly needed to work on livestock policy for the uplift of livestock sector in Pakistan. She said UVAS is actively focusing on the updating of curriculum according to the modern day need. Faisal Nadeem talked about sustainability in dairy value chain.

