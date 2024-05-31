Allocation of barracks for beggars in jails ordered

FAISALABAD: Punjab Home Secretary Noor Ul Amin Mengal directed to allocate barracks for beggars in jails across Punjab. Home Secretary Punjab says that the beggar mafia will be shown the air of jail and the law will take its course.

Noor ul Amin Mengal also directed to make the guest rooms in Punjab jails as per international standards. Air conditioning should be used in the meeting room during summer season. Interior Secretary Punjab directed that meeting rooms in prisons should be designed by IDAP and all facilities should be provided.

