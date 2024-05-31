Govt to import 200,000 tons of urea fertiliser

ISLAMABAD: To ensure an uninterrupted supply of fertilisers to the farmers, the government of Pakistan will import 200,000 tons of urea fertiliser.

This was stated by the Federal Minister for Industries and Production/ National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, while chairing a high-level committee meeting to review actions taken to ensure fertiliser supply chain and prices in the country, here on Thursday.

He said that the government is making all-out efforts to facilitate the farmers so that they can timely sow their crops and attain maximum benefit, adding that keeping in view the urea requirements and past experience the government will ensure an uninterrupted supply of fertilisers to the farmers.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on measures taken regarding the supply chain of fertilisers and its prices. Federal Minister Rana Tanveer emphasised the importance of ensuring urea supply during the upcoming sowing season and informed that two million metric tons of urea is being imported to meet the targets.

The federal minister said the government is committed to stopping fertiliser smuggling and ensuring equal distribution of urea at affordable prices. Stringent monitoring will be done of dealers and distributors involved in black marketing.

He emphasized that the protection of farmers’ interests is a top priority for the government and all fertiliser companies and dealers will be required to supply urea at the same rates. He said a comprehensive strategy has been formed to control urea black marketing.

Rana Tanveer urged the provinces also to actively participate in implementing the federal government’s actions and monitor fertiliser distributors and dealers closely. Strict measures will be taken against those involved in black marketing to ensure transparency, he maintained.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to stop the exploitation of farmers by the fertiliser mafia and pledged to not tolerate any negligence in providing fertilisers to farmers. He said agencies will be engaged to bring transparency and merit into the system and accountability of those involved in illegal practices will be ensured. “Farmers can rest assured that their interests will be protected and their needs for fertilisers will be met without any delay or compromise,” he concluded.

The committee meeting was attended by federal ministers, Sardar Awais Leghari and Musadik Malik besides Members of the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah, Moeen Wattoo, Azhar Khan Leghari, Fatehullah Khan, and Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani.

Federal Secretary Food Security Muhammad Fakhar-e-Alam and Federal Secretary Industries Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry were also present at the meeting.

