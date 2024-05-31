AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
Pakistan

SSGC announces 24-hour gas holiday

Recorder Report Published 31 May, 2024 06:58am

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company has announced 24-hour Gas Holiday for all industries including their power generation units and all CNG stations in Sindh from 08:00 am on Sunday, June 02, 2024.

Due to the shortages of gas supplies in SSGC’s system, the availability of gas has decreased, resulting in the depletion of line pack, causing low pressures in the system, SSGC said.

Pursuant to clause #14 of GSA for Industrial Customers approved by OGRA and as allowed by ECC of the cabinet to effectively manage gas load according to the approved SECTORAL PRIORITY ORDER, in force for gas load management, all Industries including their Power Generation Units and all CNG Stations in Sindh (including those being operated on RLNG) will remain close for twenty-four (24) hours from 08:00 am on Sunday, June 02, 2024 to 08:00 am on Monday, June 03, 2024.

SSGC will take strict action against any industry found violating this Gas Holiday Period and subsequently their gas supplies will be disconnected for at least seven (07) days.

