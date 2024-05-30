AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
BOP 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
DFML 44.73 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
DGKC 87.27 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.75%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.77%)
FFBL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
FFL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
HBL 113.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 140.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.37%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PAEL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PPL 119.64 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.56%)
PRL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
PTC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
SEARL 57.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.17%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
TRG 61.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.19%)
UNITY 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,835 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,330 Increased By 74.3 (0.29%)
KSE100 74,878 Increased By 41.8 (0.06%)
KSE30 23,988 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.07%)
May 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US condemns North Korea missile launches

AFP Published May 30, 2024

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday strongly condemned North Korea’s latest missile launches as a threat to regional security.

North Korea fired a salvo of short-range ballistic missiles early Thursday, Seoul’s military said.

That followed a failed attempt by the nuclear-armed North to put a second spy satellite into orbit on Monday.

“These launches continue the DPRK’s reckless behavior, which poses a grave threat to the Korean Peninsula, the region, and international peace and security and undermine the global non-proliferation regime,” US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

North Korea confirms missile launch, vows bolstered nuclear force

DPRK is the acronym for North Korea’s full, formal name.

“The United States reiterates that its commitments to the defense of the ROK and Japan are ironclad,” he added.

Thursday’s launch came hours after Pyongyang sent hundreds of trash-filled balloons across the border to punish South Korea.

The UN Security Council was to meet Friday to discuss the attempt to launch a spy satellite, which was condemned by the United States, Japan and South Korea.

“The DPRK’s actions will only intensify its isolation as it undermines stability and security on the Korean Peninsula,” Miller said.

North Korea UN Security Council North Korea missile launches

Comments

200 characters

US condemns North Korea missile launches

Power loadshedding to continue on high-loss feeders, says Leghari

Formation commanders say politically motivated 'digital terrorism' meant to sow discord among national institutions

Rupee sustains further losses against US dollar

Pakistan launches PakSAT-MM1 for faster internet connectivity

Lucky TG to buyback shares amid ‘uncertain economic conditions’

NAB laws case: SC rejects plea to broadcast live proceedings

Electric vehicle: DFML enters into agreement with EGML to manufacture Honri-VE

KSE-100 drifts higher in range-bound session

Slovenia’s government recognises Palestinian state, needs parliamentary approval

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,500 in Pakistan

Read more stories