The Saudi central bank’s net foreign assets fell by $10.66 billion in April from the previous month, the central bank monthly bulletin showed.

Net foreign assets fell to 1.589 trillion riyals ($423.40 billion) in April from 1.628 trillion riyals ($434.08 billion) in March.

The Saudi net foreign assets rose by $22.13 billion in March.