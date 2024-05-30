AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
BOP 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
DFML 44.73 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
DGKC 87.27 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.75%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.77%)
FFBL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
FFL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
HBL 113.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 140.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.37%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PAEL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PPL 119.64 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.56%)
PRL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
PTC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
SEARL 57.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.17%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
TRG 61.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.19%)
UNITY 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,835 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,330 Increased By 74.3 (0.29%)
KSE100 74,878 Increased By 41.8 (0.06%)
KSE30 23,988 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.07%)
May 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sri Lanka tightens controls to stop men being duped into Ukraine fighting

Reuters Published 30 May, 2024 07:07pm

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will tighten controls to try to stop its men being lured to Russia to fight in Ukraine with often false promises of salaries and benefits, a minister said on Thursday.

Colombo will also send a delegation to Moscow in June to bring back dozens of Sri Lankans already fighting in the front line who want to come home, some of them wounded, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya told reporters.

Countries across the region, including India and Nepal, have raised the alarm about their men being persuaded to travel to fight for Russia in Ukraine with offers of salaries, visas and sometimes university places.

Russia’s ambassador to Sri Lanka, Levan S. Dzhagaryan, told the press conference on Thursday his embassy would cooperate with the efforts to stop Sri Lankans travelling illegally to Russia. He said his government was not involved in the recruitment offers.

India arrests four accused of recruiting for Russian army

Under the new controls, men will have to produce a “no-objection” document from the Sri Lankan defence ministry when they apply for a tourist visa to Russia, Tharaka Balasuriya told reporters.

“I get about ten calls a day from people about this issue. We have reports of people being promised pay but it’s not credited to their accounts,” the minister said.

“Some people have taken loans to go and aren’t able to pay them back. They are facing many hardships and we want to find a way to bring them back,” he added.

Campaigns on social media platform WhatsApp have targeted former members of Sri Lanka’s military, according to the Sri Lanka’s defence ministry.

Families of Sri Lankans who have travelled to Russia have lodged 455 complaints with the Colombo government, and the actual number of people involved could be higher, Balasuriya said.

At least 37 Sri Lankans have been wounded in Ukraine and 16 others are missing, according to foreign ministry data.

The online recruitment campaigns have been tempting to many as Sri Lanka struggles to emerge from its worst financial crisis in more than seven decades. Poverty rates have doubled from pre-pandemic levels.

Many military personnel retired from active service after Sri Lanka ended a 26-year civil war between separatist Tamil insurgents and government forces in 2009.

Russia Ukraine Sri Lanka Russia Ukraine crisis RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka tightens controls to stop men being duped into Ukraine fighting

Power loadshedding to continue on high-loss feeders, says Leghari

Formation commanders say politically motivated ‘digital terrorism’ meant to sow discord among national institutions

Rupee sustains further losses against US dollar

Pakistan launches PakSAT-MM1 for faster internet connectivity

Lucky TG to buyback shares amid ‘uncertain economic conditions’

NAB laws case: SC rejects plea to broadcast live proceedings

Electric vehicle: DFML enters into agreement with EGML to manufacture Honri-VE

KSE-100 drifts higher in range-bound session

Slovenia’s government recognises Palestinian state, needs parliamentary approval

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,500 in Pakistan

Read more stories