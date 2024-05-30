AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
BOP 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
DFML 44.73 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
DGKC 87.27 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.75%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.77%)
FFBL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
FFL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
HBL 113.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 140.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.37%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PAEL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PPL 119.64 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.56%)
PRL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
PTC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
SEARL 57.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.17%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
TRG 61.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.19%)
UNITY 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,835 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,330 Increased By 74.3 (0.29%)
KSE100 74,878 Increased By 41.8 (0.06%)
KSE30 23,988 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.07%)
Copper stumbles as funds liquidate amid rate worries

Reuters Published 30 May, 2024 04:43pm
LONDON: Copper prices dropped on Thursday as funds sold off bullish positions, triggered by concerns that high interest rates are dampening metals demand, particularly in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slid 2.7% to $10,178 per metric ton by 1000 GMT, moving further away from a record peak of $11,104.50 touched last week.

“The recent high flyers are the ones receiving a punch to the belly today. We have broken the uptrend from early March so this looks like technical selling and long liquidation,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

“We know there was quite a sizeable build up in speculative positions in the past months and some of these positions are getting squeezed.”

The pullback in industrial metals was part of a wider move in financial markets where risk sentiment was hurt by concerns that global interest rates would stay higher for longer due to sticky inflation.

Copper climbs on China outlook; firm dollar, rising stocks cap gains

Also weighing on metals was a firmer dollar index, which climbed to a two-week high as a rout in U.S. Treasuries pushed up yields.

A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

LME copper was at risk of a deeper correction that could take it down to $9,700, but at that level buying was likely to kick in due to a bullish medium and long-term outlook by most investors, Hansen added.

LME aluminium shed 1.7% to $2,720.50 after hitting a near two-year high on Wednesday.

Shanghai aluminium prices notched a two-year high, having tracked the surge in London prices.

“Ex-China prices were driven by supply disruptions because of Western sanctions on Russian metals,” a Beijing-based analyst said.

Demand for the light metal has been robust, underpinned by solar and electric vehicle sectors.

In other metals, nickel fell 1.8% to $20,115 a ton, zinc eased 1.9% at $3,044, lead slipped 1.5% to $2,284.50 and tin slid 2.3% to $33,335.

